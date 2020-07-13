Victoria records 177 new cases, fears over NSW outbreak

Victoria has recorded 177 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and there is national concern over a pub outbreak in Sydney.

Of the new Victorian cases, 25 are linked to known outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine, and 151 are still under investigation.

In NSW, eight new cases have been linked to a pub outbreak in Sydney and another pub has closed over links to the cluster.

Some 13 coronavirus cases have now been linked to the Crossroads Hotel, in Sydney's Casula. The Picton Hotel has also closed after one of those in the new cluster went to the pokies over three days.

It is understood the 13 defence force members visited the Crossroads Hotel while infected people were there. The group stopped at the pub on their way to Albury-Wodonga border. It is understood they also visited a fast food restaurant on their journey.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has said NSW Health is "getting very close" to identifying the source at the heart of the growing Sydney pub cluster.

Mr Hunt refused to speculate on whether the cluster could be linked to Victoria's worsening COVID-19 situation - where Premier Daniel Andrews announced another 273 infections yesterday after a shocking week of record rises in cases.

Victoria 'may not be at peak yet'

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton says he is optimistic about today's new case numbers, but the state may not yet have hit its peak.

"It's great it's (today's figures) lower than our peak," he said. "But it may not be our peak yet.

"So I would like to see a week of decreasing numbers before I come and say I have greater confident about the direction we're going in. "As a reflection of the actions that people took a week or to ago, it's probably a good sign this is exactly what happens when people are following the stay at home directions.

"Isolating and testing appropriately, and minimising their contact with others.

"This is exactly what we'll see as people do the right thing and it will continue to drive down if those behaviours are sustained. So that's a small bit of optimism in today's numbers."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirms another high increase in coronavirus cases across the state. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

'Time for warnings is over', says Andrews

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says police are not "mucking about" and they are handing out a significant number of fines.

"The time for warnings is over," he said. "If you're out there, just breaking the rules, and you're betting you won't get caught, the odds are not good.

"You will get caught. And you will be fined. So please, it doesn't have to come to that. If everyone plays their part, uses common sense and good judgement.

"If people, again, acknowledge the front-line of this virus fight is every individual, every family, every community, it's not good enough for us to just rely upon our doctors and nurses in hospitals to be the ultimate defence.

"We need to stop it getting to the point where we have thousands of people in hospital and hundreds and hundreds of people needing a machine to breathe."

Minister for Education James Merlino addresses the media with the latest COVID-19 update. Andrew Henshaw/ NCA NewsWire

Victoria records 177 new cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Of those new cases, 25 are linked to known outbreaks, one is in hotel quarantine, and 151 are still under investigation.

It brings the state total to 3,967. More than 22,000 people were tested yesterday.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has risen to 72. Of those, 17 are receiving intensive care. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,612.

Where infected Victorians went in NSW

Two infected Victorians attended a number of venues in NSW over several days.

Here is where the Victoria Department of Health says they went.

5 July lunch at Cook at Kurnell

5 July dinner at Highfield, Caringbah

6 July dinner at the Merimbula RSL

7 July breakfast at the Waterfront Café Merimbula

4 and 5 July Murray Downs Golf Club



While investigations are underway, NSW Health urges anyone who attended these venues at these times must watch for respiratory symptoms or fever, and if they occur, isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away.

Eight new cases linked to pub

Eight new cases have been linked to a pub outbreak in Sydney and another pub has closed down over links to the cluster.

Out of 14 new cases in NSW recorded overnight, five attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and three are contacts of cases who were at the hotel. They are all isolating.

Another pub has closed after one of those in the new cluster went to the pokies over three days.

"Another case linked to the outbreak attended Picton Hotel during their infectious period, attending on 4, 9, and 10 July in the gaming room. The hotel is closed for cleaning," NSW Health said.

The five cases who were at the Crossroads Hotel include:

a south-western Sydney teenager who worked at the hotel on several days including 3 July

a south-western Sydney woman in her 40s who had dinner at the hotel on 3 July

a south-western Sydney man in his 40s who had dinner at the hotel on 3 July

a Victorian man in his 20s who had dinner at the hotel on 3 July

a Sydney man in his 20s who had dinner at the hotel on 3 July

Of NSW's other new cases, two were in NSW residents who picked up the virus in Victoria and have been self-isolating since returning to NSW. Four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The new data confirms the Crossroads employee who was also a member of Planet Fitness Casula was the teenager identified in yesterday's case numbers.

The gym has been closed for cleaning and will reopen on Tuesday.

This is literally Prison. Total enslavement.



Australians aren't allowed to even leave their own homes for 6 plus weeks? Police put a "ring of steel" around the city, with "checkpoints anytime anywhere" to enforce the measures? SICK. Fight this people!https://t.co/9Vr0vR0Gol — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) July 12, 2020

American smashed for Melbourne tweet

California-based "anti-establishment" author and political commentator DeAnna Lorraine has copped a lashing on social media for a tweet about Victoria.

Ms Lorraine shared a BBC story on Twitter about Victoria entering a second stage of lockdown, as 273 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday.

"This is literally Prison. Total enslavement," she wrote.

Human vaccine trials begin in Qld

Queensland will today begin clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be tested on 120 volunteers, who were among 4000 who put their hand up to be involved in the program.

The first data will be available by September.

Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles said it was a "momentous day" and Queensland's scientists were leading the world.

US man in his 30s dies after 'COVID party'

A coronavirus patient in his 30s has died from COVID-19 after attending a 'COVID party', a San Antonio health official said.

"This is a party held by somebody diagnosed (with) the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," Dr Jane Appleby, the Chief Medical Officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital said.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not'," Dr Appleby said.

Read more here

One new case in Queensland

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said new case was acquired overseas and is currently in hotel quarantine. They are not considered a risk to the public.

There are now four active cases in the state.