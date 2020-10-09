Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Oct 2020 7:35 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 11 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths for the second day in a row, the Department of Health confirmed on Friday.

It means Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average dropped to 9.4, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Another day where COVID-19 cases stubbornly remain above 10 narrowed the chances Melbourne will reach its target to reopen by October 19, with the Premier on Thursday saying he could not rule out adding more stages into the road map out of lockdown.

"We will look to make as many changes as we safely can," Daniel Andrews said.

"Whatever we can give back, whatever we can loosen, then of course we will. But safety has to guide us."

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs town revives sport after two natural disasters

        Premium Content Western Downs town revives sport after two natural disasters

        Tennis AFTER being hit by floods and drought, a Western Downs town has begun a tennis revival in an effort to unite their community and bring families to the region.

        Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

        Premium Content Man caught drink driving after bogging his car

        News WHEN police stopped to help a man, who had bogged his car, they got more than they...

        Smoke warning as multiple crews battle Ducklo bushfire

        Premium Content Smoke warning as multiple crews battle Ducklo bushfire

        News SMOKE is being pushed towards Dalby and its surrounds due to a bushfire that’s been...

        Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        Premium Content Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        News NAMED: A Chinchilla mother who stole toilet paper from Drakes faced court for...