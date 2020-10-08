Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Oct 2020 7:57 AM

 

Melbourne's crucial 14-day virus average remains in single digits despite a slight spike in cases after the state recorded 11 on Thursday.

The Department of Health also confirmed there were no new deaths, keeping the state's death toll at 809.

Melbourne's 14-day average now standing at 9.7 strengthens calls to reopen the city by October 19, with health authorities imploring that figure must be around five for the Government to consider easing restrictions.

Regional Victoria's 14-day average is 0.4.

Daniel Andrews will front the media later on Thursday.

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car thieves now targeting Miles

        Premium Content Car thieves now targeting Miles

        News TWO cars were stolen in the district overnight, one in Miles, the other in Chinchilla. DETAILS INSIDE:

        Miles servo raided: Thieves steal smokes and cash

        Premium Content Miles servo raided: Thieves steal smokes and cash

        News BUSINESS CLOSED: A service station in Miles was damaged after thieves raided the...

        Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        Premium Content Toilet paper thief fronts court for meth possession

        News NAMED: A Chinchilla mother who stole toilet paper from Drakes faced court for...

        Worker’s unlocked car stolen for joy ride

        Premium Content Worker’s unlocked car stolen for joy ride

        News LOCK UP: thieves continue to target unlocked vehicles in Chinchilla.