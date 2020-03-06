Menu
Shocking video shows a young boy relentlessly punching his victim as he cowers on the ground in a busy Gold Coast street. WARNING: CONFRONTING
Crime

Vicious assault of 12-year-old

by Jacob Miley
6th Mar 2020 7:45 PM
A FATHER and son have been charged over a vicious assault on a 12-year-old boy.

Shocking vision of the horrific attack shows a young boy relentlessly punching his victim as he cowers on the ground.

The footage shows a man standing over the fight, stopping others from intervening.

Police have confirmed an incident took place at the intersection of Scarborough and Young streets at Southport about 3.30pm Tuesday.

Images of the alleged assault at Southport Tuesday.
A 13-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man have been charged over the incident.
A police spokeswoman said the two boys, just 12 and 13, met at the corner when a fight allegedly ensued.

A man, understood to be the father of the child attacker, allegedly watched on and held back bystanders as they tried to intervene.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries.
Witnesses told police he allegedly only tried to stop the fight when it appeared his son was losing.

A boy, 13, and man, 48, have both been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The man will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 17.

