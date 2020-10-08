Menu
Crime

Veteran talkback radio host charged

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Oct 2020 1:50 PM

Veteran Adelaide talkback radio presenter Jeremy Cordeaux has been charged with drink driving, but a court has heard he will fight the allegations.

Cordeaux, host of Evenings with Jeremy Cordeaux on FiveAA, had his case come before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

However, he did not appear in person.

His lawyer, Michael Woods, flagged his client has a defence, and the case was adjourned until December.

"I've advised my client that he has a defence... that we wish to put to the prosecution," he said.

He is yet to enter a plea to one count of driving with excess blood alcohol.

It is the second time in four years the media personality has faced a drink driving charge.

In December on 2016, his licence was disqualified for six months after he blew 0.102 at Norwood, east of the CBD.

The 74-year-old was later convicted and fined in court.

Under South Australian law, anyone facing a drink driving charge is not required to personally front court if they are represented by a lawyer.

In a 2017 interview, Cordeaux revealed he had collected about 60 cars and had more than 25 registered and ready to drive in a purpose-built garage showroom at his eastern suburbs home.

He estimated the showroom cars were likely to be worth between $5million to $6million.

