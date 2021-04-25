VETERAN: Children’s cries at Dawn Service a reminder of why

LEST WE FORGET: Veteran Noel McCrossan at the Dalby Dawn Service on April 25, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

The sound of a child’s shrieking cry during the minute of silence at Anzac Day commemoration events serves as a symbolic reflection to veteran Noel McCrossan as to why Australian soldiers such as himself deployed overseas, and continue to defend our country.

The 40-year Australian Army veteran was proud to hear the cries of young children at ANZAC Park in Dalby on April 25, and said it was “very poignant” during the minute of silence.

“You would think that it’s an inconvenience to hear the kids during the ceremony, but I think it’s the other way around,” Mr McCrossan said.

“The kids’ crying is just a reflection of why we deploy, so we can protect and retain the freedoms that people before us died for overseas.”

Growing up in Dalby, Mr McCrossan was a part of Dalby State High School’s army cadets in his younger years, before he joined the army reserves.

After leaving the Western Downs in 1980 for university, the Dalby veteran returned to the armed forces, and was deployed seven times to various countries around the world.

Some of his tours included Afghanistan three times, East Timor, Kuwait, and Iraq, proudly serving in several battalions during his time in the infantry.

“I’ve been proud to serve Australia and help countries that can’t defend themselves, where our expertise and its coalition can assist,” he said.

“I’ve always had a passion for the military, and I’ve been proud to do so.

“I’ll still work with the army reserves, but when I retire I’ll walk away a happy man, doing what I’ve been passionate about all my life.”



Hundreds gathered at the memorial park at 4.28am to pay their respects to the soldiers who have died, and continue to fight for our freedoms, domestic and overseas.

The Dalby Dawn Service on April 25, 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

Mr McCrossan, donning his service medals, said this morning’s service was a beautiful reflection on what Australians have done in the past.

In his years he has been a part of several Anzac Day ceremonies, with every service being the same, yet different in their own way.

One dawn ceremony he vividly remembered was during his tour second tour of East Timor, where he assisted the United Nations peacekeeping forces.

“On that tour there were no Australians or Kiwis around besides myself, so I had my own Dawn Service on a beach in Timor,” Mr McCrossan said.

“I stood there, watched the sun come up, took the minute of silence, and had a gunfire breakfast by myself.

“Coffee and a bit of a rum is a good way to start the day.”



