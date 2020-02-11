Menu
The family of Veronique Sakr, the 11-year-old girl killed in the Oatlands crash, have spoken about their ‘wise’ daughter's bond with her brother.
Crime

'Dad, how do I live my life without her?'

by Jessica McSweeney
11th Feb 2020 1:48 PM
The family of Veronique Sakr have described the 11-year-old as an "angel in heaven" and "full of compassion and empathy" as hundreds of mourners arrive for the girl's funeral in Sydney's west.

In a statement released today from Veronique's parents Bob and Bridget, brother Michael, and Bridget's partner Craig, the family described a bright and loving girl, wise beyond her years.

"Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others," the statement said. "She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend."

 

Veronique's had a close bond with her brother Michael, their love described by family as "beautiful and unrivalled".

In a heartbreaking moment, the family revealed Michael's devastation at hearing the news of Veronique's untimely death.

"Dad, how do I do it?" Michael asked his father.

"Do what?" he replied.

"Live my life without her?"

The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Friends and relatives arrive for the service. Picture: Toby Zerna
The funeral for Veronique Sakr who was killed by an allegedly drunk driver while walking on a suburban street in Oatlands, is held at Santa Sabina Chapel in Strathfield. Picture: Toby Zerna
Veronique is being farewelled by hundreds of family and friends at the Santa Sabina College Chapel in Strathfield today, a day after the funeral for her cousins Antony, Sienna and Angelina Abdallah.

The four children, all under the age of 13, were killed on the Saturday before last in Oatlands when allegedly drunk driver Samuel Davidson ran the kerb, hitting the children as they walked to get an ice cream.

In the statement today, Veronique's family thanked the first responders and the support and prayers they have received from the Australian public.

