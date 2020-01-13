Menu
Brisbane Singing duo Lisa & Jess Origliasso. Pictures: Jack Tran
Veronicas star blasts drag queen protesters

13th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

Jess Origliasso, of The Veronicas fame, has blasted protesters who stormed a drag queen event in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old twin, who forms the popular duo with her sister Lisa, took to Instagram with a furious message after a right-wing student organisation charged a drag queen storytelling event for children, which was organised by Brisbane City Council Libraries and Rainbow Families Qld.

In video obtained by the singer, the protesters can be heard screaming: "Drag queens are not for kids".

"Bigotry is alive in Brisbane today," Jess wrote on Instagram with a video of the confronting incident.

"This morning a good friend of mine took her daughter along to a children's story telling event by two gorgeous Drag Queens, when a screaming group of UQ (University of Queensland) young Libs stormed the event, causing chaos and distress to children and everybody there.

The Veronicas sisters.
"I am absolutely furious. Our world is in need of love & healing, now more than ever. What they did today was add to the bigotry, division and trauma young children are left to face in today's society.

"Do you know what's not for kids? Deliberately distressing and terrifying children and their carers."

The Daily Telegraph reports The UQ Liberal National Club organised the protest.

Jess became engaged in October to her transgender boyfriend, Kai Carlton.

Jess became engaged to Kai last year.
She became engaged on her one-year anniversary to the fellow musician, who popped the question at the famed Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Jess revealed to her more than 300,000 followers she had been "crying for 2 hours".

