Police outside a Byron Bay school where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

Aisling Brennan
15th May 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:14 PM
THE woman who was accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has been found not guilty by the court.

The teacher had been stabbed with a pair of scissors allegedly by a woman who had entered the school grounds.

The teacher, who cannot be identified, suffered injuries to their arm.

Police later arrested the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and charged her with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, after a special verdict in the Lismore District Court last week, Judge Jeff McLennan found the woman was not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Judge McLennan ordered she be transported and detained under the Mental Health Act.

