Queensland Ambulance Service transport two patients to Roma Hospital.

TWO people were transported to hospital after their car overturned on the Carnarvon Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the driver swerved to avoid hitting a kangaroo.

The crash happened at Tingun, 30 km south of Roma at 11.56pm last night.

A 52-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were transported in a stable condition to Roma Hospital with spinal precautions.