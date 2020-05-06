Menu
Vanessa Bryant finds ‘lost’ Kobe letter

by Nathan Vass in New York
6th May 2020 7:39 AM
The widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant received a special gift for her 38th birthday - a letter from her late husband.

Vanessa Bryant explained on social media that she had found the letter a day before her birthday, more than three months after Kobe and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California.

 

Kobe and Vanessa with their girls, Gianna at left. Picture: Supplied
Nine people died in the tragedy.

Vanessa said she waited a day to open the letter on her birthday - to give herself something special.

 

The envelope was labelled "To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi".

"It gave me something to look forward to today," Vanessa Bryant wrote in an Instagram caption.

Gianna Bryant and dad Kobe Bryant Picture: gigibryant2
"The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita - my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

In the past month, Vanessa Bryant has commemorated what would have been her and Kobe's 19th wedding anniversary on April 18 and Gianna's 14th birthday on May 1.

She had previously posted on Gianna's 14th birthday on May 1, "you are my soul forever."

Originally published as Vanessa Bryant finds 'lost' Kobe letter

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died together in the accident. Picture: Getty
