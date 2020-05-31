Used drug utensil found in man’s pocket

The man was found with a glass pipe in his pocket.

WHILE attending a domestic violence matter, police came across an unexpected surprise in the pocket of one of the residents, Dalby Magistrates Court has heard.

On April 13 at around midday, police were called to a DV matter when they conducted a search of the house, police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court.

In the pocket of the defendant they found a glass pipe believed to have been used for drugs.

The item was seized shortly after.

The defendant pleaded guilty by way of a letter to possessing a utensil that had been used.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined the defendant $200, and no conviction was recorded.