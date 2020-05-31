Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was found with a glass pipe in his pocket.
The man was found with a glass pipe in his pocket.
News

Used drug utensil found in man’s pocket

Meg Gannon
31st May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE attending a domestic violence matter, police came across an unexpected surprise in the pocket of one of the residents, Dalby Magistrates Court has heard.

On April 13 at around midday, police were called to a DV matter when they conducted a search of the house, police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court.

In the pocket of the defendant they found a glass pipe believed to have been used for drugs.

The item was seized shortly after.

The defendant pleaded guilty by way of a letter to possessing a utensil that had been used.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined the defendant $200, and no conviction was recorded.

dalby crimes dalby magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man confused over bail fined a month after getting out of prison

        premium_icon Man confused over bail fined a month after getting out of...

        News The man was confused about the start of his bail conditions.

        ‘It just happened so fast’: Kogan crash victim speaks out

        premium_icon ‘It just happened so fast’: Kogan crash victim speaks out

        News She was stuck in the wreckage for over an hour before emergency services...

        Man tried to drive friend to hospital while on drugs

        premium_icon Man tried to drive friend to hospital while on drugs

        News The man wiped away a tear as he heard the charges read out to him.

        Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        premium_icon Young mother escapes jailtime for stealing from friend

        News The Chinchilla mother spent one night in custody.