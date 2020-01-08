Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
An Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops has resulted in few if any casualties, a US official says.
Politics

US says few if any hurt in Iran strike

8th Jan 2020 1:38 PM

A US official says there are very few, if any, casualties from an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

Iranian state TV says the missile strikes were retaliation for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week - in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.

america donald trump iran iraq revolutionary guard general qassem soleimani

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bidding war over southwest property ends with $22 million sale

        premium_icon Bidding war over southwest property ends with $22 million...

        News A BIDDING war over this southwest Queensland property boosted the value by over $10 million.

        New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        premium_icon New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        News The development will include a new butchery, bakery and deli.

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video