Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.
News

US fireys killed in plane crash honoured

by Adella Beaini
30th Jan 2020 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A memorial service has been held to honour three American firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in southern NSW last week.

A crowd gathered at Richmond RAAF base in memory of Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan who died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.

Honouring the heroes …
Honouring the heroes …

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended along with Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Paul Baxter and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott.

The wives of the killed fireys were given medals for their service during the memorial
The wives of the killed fireys were given medals for their service during the memorial

"It is appropriate today that we hold a memorial in honour of those three brave men who left their own nations and came to fight in NSW to save the lives and property of others," Ms Berejiklian said.

Investigations are continuing into how the three men - employed by Coulson Aviation and contracted by the Rural Fire Service to fight fires during an unprecedented bushfire season - died.

bushfire deaths ian mcbeth paul clyde hudson plane crash rick demorgan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National doctor shortage to impact southwest residents

        premium_icon National doctor shortage to impact southwest residents

        News Frustratingly long wait times at a southwest Queensland practice are only set to get longer.

        • 30th Jan 2020 5:49 PM
        Miles prep students first week at school

        premium_icon Miles prep students first week at school

        News HUGE 122 PHOTO GALLERY: Miles State School welcomed a bunch of fresh faces to the...

        Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        premium_icon Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        Crime FROM a woman whose father was her best customer to a mum reintroduced to drugs at a...

        Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        premium_icon Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        News ‘Rural Minds’ comes to Roma in the midst of ongoing community anxiety and stress...