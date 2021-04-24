Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities, after blood clot concerns.
Health

US experts recommend resuming J&J Covid vaccinations

24th Apr 2021 7:33 AM

The United States should resume Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations, an expert panel recommended to health authorities on Friday, after a pause prompted by blood clot concerns.

"The Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the US population under the FDA, emergency use authorization," the group covened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. cyj/jm/ft

Originally published as US experts recommend resuming J&J; Covid vaccinations

coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Premium Content Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

        Crime It’s alleged the Dalby woman nearly had a head on crash while attempting to run over a man, with her kids present in the car.

        IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Premium Content IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Community Lawnmower races, rodeos, and an Australian record attempt are only the tip of the...

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience