Urgent recall on popular Aldi chair

Ellen Ransley
16th Apr 2021 8:00 AM

 

A popular recliner sold at Aldi has been recalled over fears users could tip over and suffer major injuries while sitting in it.

The chair, identifiable by the SOHL FURNITURE label attached to the chair, has been deemed unstable and Product Safety Australia said there was a risk of serious injury to the user and bystanders.

Authorities also fear the chair could cause damage to property.

The product information for SOHL FURNITURE’s Recliner Chair, sold at Aldi.
PSA said consumers should "immediately stop using the product, and return it to any Aldi store for a full refund".

The chair was sold at Aldi stores around Australia between January 20 and February 22 this year.

The product code is 704625.



