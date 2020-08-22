UPGRADES: Popular Chinchilla park to undergo revamp

THE Western Downs Regional Council will soon begin transforming Lions Park in Chinchilla as part of councils $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package.

Council will completely revamp the amenities block at the park to make the area more welcoming for locals, visitors and support the future needs of the community.

Recreational spaces and cemeteries spokeswoman councillor Carolyn Tillman said the upgrade would entice local families to head outdoors and enjoy their local town.

“The Chinchilla Lions Park is a much-loved family facility and we want to invest in these facilities to ensure they can continue to be enjoyed by the community for years to come,” Cr Tillman said.

“The existing toilet facility has reached the end of its life and is in dire need of an upgrade so Council will be replacing the old iron structure with a new modern, accessible facility.

“The new amenities block will make it more attractive for local families and travellers passing through, increasing vibrant recreational opportunities in the region.

“This is just one of many local projects Council is delivering as part of its massive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create local jobs and leave a lasting legacy for the region’s future.”