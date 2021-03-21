Upgraded cinematic experience for Western Downs movie buffs

To movie buffs delight across the Chinchilla district, the Western Downs Regional Council breathed new life into the town’s cinema facilities, completing a range of improvements at the much-loved facility.

ENTERTAINMENT: Upgraded cinematic experience for Chinchilla movie buffs. Pic: WDRC

Western Downs Regional Council strategic communications and council facilities councillor, Megan James, said it was fantastic to see upgrades delivered which will boost the lifestyle opportunities available to residents across the region.

“The Chinchilla cinema is a valued facility in the community that bring friends and families together for the latest flicks and some good old-fashioned entertainment,” Ms James said.

“Over the past few weeks, council has revamped the facility to include upgraded cinema acoustics, floor covering, and aisle lighting.

“The seating has also been replaced with new, fantastic ergonomic chairs, which will go a long way in boosting viewer comfort.

“Council has also repainted the cinema entrance and installed new acrylic seating layout signage to further improve the overall customer experience for patrons.

“Council is committed to providing modern facilities that our community can enjoy, and I encourage everyone to head to the cinema and make the most of the cinema’s new features.”

Works to revitalise the cinema were delivered through the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland Program.