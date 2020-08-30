UPGRADE: Western Downs town appreciates fresh new look

IN COLLABORATION with two community groups, the Western Downs Regional Council has upgraded the Jandowae CBD after a year of planing.

The CBD upgrade was funded by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland and revitalised the main street.

It also aimed to better-accommodate the area for future community events and stimulate the local economy.

Council commenced the Jandowae Activation Project in July last year working closely with the Jandowae Timbertown Festival Committee and the Jandowae Men’s Shed to finalise design concepts before commencing landscape construction.

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries spokeswoman Councillor Carolyn Tillman said the project went a long way in generating pride in the town.

“This project has been a fantastic community initiative that will really lift the town and it’s been fantastic to have the involvement from two of our valued community groups,” Cr Tillman said.

“Included in the upgrades was a redesign of the High Street centre median, work on the community park adjacent to the library and new turf, garden beds, street furniture and irrigation.

“The new landscaping not only increases the strong community pride we have in this town, but it will also help to develop future community events such as the popular Jandowae Timbertown Festival.”

As part of the project, Council engaged the Jandowae Men’s Shed to fabricate park seats and planter box benches which will be installed in coming weeks throughout the town.

“I am excited to see the new planter boxes the Jandowae Men’s Shed is fabricating, they will be a great representation of the wonderful active vibrant communities we have across the region,” Cr Tillman said.

Jandowae Men’s Shed President Geoff Frenken said the committee was looking forward to seeing the custom-built furniture installed.

“I’ve been a part of the Men’s Shed since 2018 which keeps us busy, we’re a group of volunteers and we really enjoy working together to help the community out,” Mr Frenken said.

“We always try to get involved to support everything in the town so a handful of us helped make the chairs and planter boxes and we’re looking forward to seeing them in the main street.”

To find out more about Council’s upcoming projects visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).