ON THE HUNT: Police are monitoring a suspected stolen vehicle.
News

UPDATED: Luxury car stolen for 270km+ joy ride to Chinchilla

Meg Gannon
, Lachlan Berlin
28th May 2020 3:56 PM
UPDATE: 3.45PM

 

POLICE have confirmed a vehicle was stolen from a Fraser Coast location and driven to Chinchilla.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Mercedez Benz sedan was stolen from a Lachlan Ct location at Kawungan in Hervey Bay on Wednesday.

"It was stolen early hours of yesterday morning," he said.

"It's been sighted in Chinchilla today."

The direct distance from Kawungan to Chinchilla is over 270km, well over the 150km limit imposed by the Queensland Government's COVID-19 restrictions.

The spokesman said the incident is related to criminal offences, including stealing.

"If you see it, contact police immediately."

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHINCHILLA police are currently monitoring a possible stolen car.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police were called at 1.40pm when they began monitoring the suspected stolen Mercedes.

chinchilla police stolen cars

