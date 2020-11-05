Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after being hit by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 11.05AM: The injured woman has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with leg and head injuries.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the car had rolled out of the driveway and struck the woman on the way out.

Police will not be investigating the incident.

INITIAL: A woman has been injured after being hit by a car in Yeppoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Charles St at 10.04am.

A woman in her 40s was assessed for a leg injury and lacerations to the head.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, it was a "low speed" incident.

It is understood the woman is in a stable condition and will transported to hospital.

More to come.

car vs pedestrian yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

        News A MILES mother fronted Chinchilla court for drug related charges after police officers stormed her home.

        Dalby drug dealers lacing marijuana with ice, magistrate says

        Premium Content Dalby drug dealers lacing marijuana with ice, magistrate...

        Crime A MAGISTRATE has told a Dalby court how dealers would lace marijuana with...

        Southwest gas project set to recommence after market crash

        Premium Content Southwest gas project set to recommence after market crash

        News AFTER the pandemic shut down their Surat Basin gas project, this petroleum company...

        Western Downs Council petitioned to fix dangerous unsealed road

        Premium Content Western Downs Council petitioned to fix dangerous unsealed...

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council has been petitioned by concerned residents to fix a...