A 40-year-old woman has fallen from a horse at Gracemere this morning.
UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after Gracemere horse fall

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 12:55 PM
UPDATE, 1pm: A 40-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after she fell from a horse at Gracemere earlier today.

It is understood she suffered some injuries to her lower body, including her right hip.

Paramedics transported her to Rockhampton Hospital just before midday.

She is reportedly listed in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 11am: Emergency crews are currently tending to a woman who was injured after falling from a horse at Gracemere.

The incident occurred at a private residence, southwest of Rockampton, around 10.30am.

It is believed the 40-year-old female suffered minor injuries to her lower body.

She is also reportedly complaining of some hip pain.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear at this time.

More to come.

