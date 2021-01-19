Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD Forsenic Crash Unit
QLD Forsenic Crash Unit Valerie Horton
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman dies after horror crash

Holly Cormack
16th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 4:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Murgon woman has died following a two-car crash in Cushnie on Friday.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 11.50am, a dual cab utility and a hatchback collided at the intersection of Chinchilla Wondai Road and Cushnie Road in Cushnie.

The front passenger of the hatchback, a 22-year-old Murgon woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the hatchback, a 23-year-old Murgon woman, and a 22-year-old Surfers Paradise man were treated by paramedics at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the dual cab, a 24-year-old Nikenbah woman, was taken Kingaroy Hospital for observation.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

crash cushnie south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

        Premium Content RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

        Weather A thunderstorm forecast for the Western and Darling Downs will see the region drenched with liquid gold. DETAILS HERE:

        Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        Premium Content Qld on track for restrictions to ease

        News Latest case details a day after national hotspot status revoked

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News QLD’s high unemployment ‘Achilles heel’ to economic recovery

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils...