NEW INFORMATION: Updated infomation has been provide on the Chinchilla and Miles residents who tested positive to COVID-19.
UPDATE: Western Downs coronavirus patient’s progress

Zoe Bell
14th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
DARLING Downs Hospital and Health Service (DDHHS) today have confirmed that the first community member diagnosed with coronavirus in Chinchilla has officially recovered.

It can be revealed they are no longer required to stay in self-isolation, after making a full recovery.

On April 2, DDHHS confirmed the Chinchilla recorded it’s first case of coronavirus after there was a positive test result.

According to a Darling Downs spokesperson the patient was in a stable condition, had self-isolated at home, and was being checked on daily by clinical staff.

“Due to patient confidentiality and the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now in Queensland, we are unable to provide any further details at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The DDH spokesperson said they could not confirm the Chinchilla patient is a returned traveller, although went on to say most cases in Queensland are from patients who have travelled overseas, or who have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

This was the second confirmed case in the Western Downs with a Miles traveller testing positive on March 29.

DDH have confirmed that there is still one active case in Miles and the resident is still remaining in self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus to the community.

“We currently do not have any have of our active cases requiring in hospital care and they are being managed by the hospitals in their homes which is great news really,” a spokesperson said on social media.

