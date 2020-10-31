Menu
A
A "very dangerous storm" is bearing down on Gympie this afternoon.
News

UPDATE: ‘Very dangerous’ thunderstorms move in on Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
31st Oct 2020 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
UPDATE 4:15pm

The weather bureau has warned "very dangerous thunderstorms" have been detected on the weather radar just north of Gympie as of just before 4pm.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast. Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Gympie, the area east of Gympie and the area northeast of Gympie by 4:25pm and the area northwest of Noosa Heads, the area north of Noosa Heads and Lake Cooloola by 4:55pm," the weather update reads.

Threatening storm clouds bear down on the One Mile Ovals, Saturday October 31, 2020.
The BoM says "discrete supercell development" has slightly eased, but severe thunderstorms remain on the move.

Skies look to have cleared at least temporarily in the Pie Creek area.

Bill's Place in Gympie has told residents to be aware and prepare for another major storm heading towards the Gold City, sitting behind the current one.

The next BoM warning is due just after 5pm.

 

 

SEVERE storms will "rapidly develop over the coming hours" as giant hail and destructive winds head for Gympie and other parts of Wide Bay.

That's according to the Weather Bureau, which has issued a severe storm warning this afternoon for parts of Southeast Queensland including Gympie.

Severe thunderstorms are tipped to rapidly develop and head towards Gympie in the coming hours.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM website said as of 11.47am.

"Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta and Ipswich."

A thunderstorm rolls in over Gympie earlier this week – this picture taken at Cootharaba Rd.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:50pm.

The BoM said supercell thunderstorms could cause giant hailstones larger than 5cm, destructive winds up to more than 125 km/hr and heavy to intense rainfall.

