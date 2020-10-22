UPDATE: Truckie in ICU after Western Downs rollover

ON SCENE: The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted an injured man to hospital, after he was involved in a truck crash in Chinchilla. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A TRUCK driver is in ICU after being airlifted from a paddock near a road west of Chinchilla, after his semi-trailer rolled over on Wednesday afternoon, October 21.

ON THE SCENE: A man has suffered critical injuries after a serious truck rollover on a road west of Chinchilla. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

After being trapped for hours, the man in his 40s suffered internal bleeding, chest, and leg injuries, and is currently in a stable but critical condition at the Princess Alexander Hospital’s intensive care unit.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to Clarks Road after receiving a call that a man had been involved in a serious truck rollover at 2.50pm.

The driver was flown to hospital under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Critical Care Flight Paramedic.

It’s believed the man was travelling along the road when he lost control of the truck while travelling around a bend.

The man was reportedly trapped in the truck for more than an hour, before emergency services managed to free him using hydraulic equipment to cut him out of the wreck.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene about 3pm where the pilot was able to land in a paddock nearby - although he wasn’t flown out until after 6pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel were all in attendance.