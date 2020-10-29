Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
QAS paramedics are responding to a Tannum Sands address after a boy got his head trapped underwater in a pool ladder.
News

UPDATE: Toddler nearly drowns, trapped in ladder

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 4:47 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 4.45pm: A toddler has been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

The spokesman said paramedics assessed the boy at the scene, who was reportedly initially struggling to breathe.

"He was taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition." the spokesman said.

The spokesman said paramedics were querying whether the boy's head was stuck under the water.

 

INITIAL REPORT: 4.07pm: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a near drowning at Tannum Sands involving a young boy.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were responding to an address at Tannum Sands after reports a boy was trapped underwater after his head was caught in a pool ladder.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were called just after 4pm.

It is understood the boy has been released from the ladder and is having difficulty breathing.

More to come.

backyard pool editors picks gladstone gladstone observer near drowning qas gladstone qas paramedics young boy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics After weeks of campaigning, it’s time for Queenslanders to hit the polls and decide who will lead the sunshine state. Find our list of where to vote.

        Dalby mum savagely beats woman before swinging garden hoe at her

        Premium Content Dalby mum savagely beats woman before swinging garden hoe at...

        Crime A DAYTIME assault in Dalby resulted in a young mum assaulting a woman, before...

        WHERE TO VOTE: List of locations where Callide residents can vote

        Premium Content WHERE TO VOTE: List of locations where Callide residents can...

        News HERE’S a list of all the locations where you can cast your vote in in Chinchilla...

        Cecil Plain’s fatal crash victim laid to rest following $10k GoFundMe

        Premium Content Cecil Plain’s fatal crash victim laid to rest following $10k...

        News MORE than $10,000 was donated for the teenager’s funeral this month, with the...