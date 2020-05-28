Menu
The man’s boat is a white 2002 Yalta 5.4 metre half cabin powerboat – registration #NE852Q.
Breaking

UPDATE: Search for overdue boatie to continue at first light

Carlie Walker
by
27th May 2020 4:29 PM | Updated: 8:07 PM

UPDATE: The search for a missing boatie will continue at first light on Thursday.

Police have advised the man's boat is a white 2002 Yalta 5.4m half cabin powerboat.

The man is described as Caucasian, about 177cm tall, of proportionate build, red crew cut hair with a beard and moustache.

Anyone who has seen the boat or the man is urged to contact police.

EARLIER: An air and sea sea search is underway for a Hervey Bay boatie who went fishing on Monday afternoon and has failed to return.

A police spokesman said the 37-year-old man had left Urangan boat ramp on a 5.4m vessel, with family members becoming concerned when he didn't come home.

According to reports, the man was intending to go out on an overnight fishing trip.

But he had not returned by Wednesday, sparking the search. 

His family reported his disappearance to police, who are coordinating the search.

The police spokesman said Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay, a rescue helicopter from Bundaberg and a fisheries vessel were involved in the search.

He said if any boaties came across the man or noticed anything unusual, they could report it to Policelink on 131 444.

air and sea search hervey bay urangan water police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

