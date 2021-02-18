UPDATE: Roma music festival tickets selling fast

Australian musos’ enthusiasm is on display after a major southwest music festival faced some hurdles with the upcoming event.

Road to Roma music festival organiser and country music singer Bec Lavelle said despite the lockdown in Victoria, performers are willing to quarantine to be able to make it to southwest Queensland for the big event.

“COVID in Victoria was a bit of a poo with the lockdown,” she said.

“We have to be realistic, things could change at the drop of a hat.”

She said it’s logistically difficult to get people to come to a remote location like Roma, but there are a few things going for this music festival that is sparking interest from around Queensland.

The enthusiasm of the artists is one, with none of them hesitating or questioning their decision to be a part of the event.

Also, the community support, the 500km radius road trip to promote the event, and the support of the Club Hotel has helped boost the prospects of the event.

And out of 1200 tickets available, a few hundred have already been sold with a few hundred more expecting to go soon.

“We’re one of the first festivals to hit back with live music,” Ms Lavelle said.

The festival will feature fourteen artists including up and coming Melbourne band Darlinghurst, as well as other acts like Jayne Denham, Melody Moko, Pete Denahy, and Teak.

Artists will play at The Club’s carpark and will be livestreamed to other parts of the pub.

It sure has been a long road to Roma for Ms Lavelle, but she says her favourite part of the drive is the town of Dulacca, on the western edge of the Darling Downs, especially its pink pub.

She also enjoys the Calico Cottage at Wallumbilla.

The Road to Roma festival will be held on March 6 and 7. Complete your booking here.