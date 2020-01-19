Menu
EMERGENCY SITUATION: A coal train is understood to have derailed somewhere between Dysart and Middlemount in Central Queensland.
UPDATE: Close call with grass fire after CQ train derailment

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
19th Jan 2020 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:40 PM
3.10PM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed there was extensive damage to the area surrounding the coal train derailment between Dysart and Middlemount.

A QPS spokesperson said 25 to 30 empty coal bins had tipped over as a result of the derailment.

There was extensive damage to the surrounding infrastructure including powerlines which had come down starting a small grass fire, which has now been extinguished.

Police are liasing with Central Highlands Council and the train company to organise for traffic control in the area surrounding the rail and road corridor.

 

2.25PM: A QFES spokesperson has provided further details about this afternoon's train derailment between Dysart in Middlemount.

The spokesperson believed there were no injuries from the train leaving the tracks but there was problem with obtaining access to the scene of the crash.

This was due to concerns regarding live power lines which may be in contact with the train.

QFES are waiting for the people in charge of the rail infrastructure to turn off the power.

 

1.55PM: EARLY reports are coming in describing a train derailment in Western CQ, approximately halfway between Dysart and Middlemount.

Queensland Police said they were advised about the incident near Dysart-Middlemount Rd just after 1pm.

Multiple emergency crews are on their way to the scene.

It is understood that a number of carriages blocking road access to the scene.

There are reports of downed powerlines and a possible fire.

QFES crews have been warned to to use caution and treat all powerlines as live.

More to follow.

