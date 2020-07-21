UPDATE: People discharged from mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

FIVE people have been discharged by police from a Roma motel after they completed a mandatory 14 day quarantine.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group provided an update on the situation, and confirmed five people had been discharged from the motel this week with more set to be released.

“There will be a further five scheduled to be discharged later this week, with one person having just been quarantined recently,” he said.

Since the operation commenced on July 3, 11 people have been issued notices to quarantine at the Roma motel.

A Victorian couple were the first to undergo quarantine with another eight travellers arriving on July 9. Three were current Queensland residents and the others were exempt persons who are relocating to Queensland permanently.

They each had to quarantine for 14 days, at their own expense.

Police provided round the clock presence to ensure compliance with quarantine orders.

“The welfare of all concerned has been managed extremely well by Queensland Health, Queensland Police Service, the Maranoa Regional Council and the hotel operators,” Insp Vine said.

“Roma remains COVID-19 free.”