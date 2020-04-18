Menu
RECOVERED: The Miles patient has now recovered from coronavirus.
UPDATE: No active cases of coronavirus on the Western Downs

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
18th Apr 2020 2:59 PM
DARLING Downs Hospital and Health Service (DDHHS) today have confirmed that the first community member diagnosed with coronavirus in Miles has officially recovered.

It can be revealed they are no longer required to stay in self-isolation, after making a full recovery.

On March 29, DDHHS confirmed the first case of coronavirus hit the Westerns Downs after a Miles resident returned a positive test result.

DDHHS confirmed through social media the Miles patient was a returned traveller.

According to Queensland Health the patient was is in a stable condition with mild symptoms and was recovering at home, with daily check-ins by clinical staff.

"Due to patient confidentiality and the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now in Queensland, we are unable to provide any further details at this time," the spokesperson said.

This was the second recovery of the virus in the region after DDHS confirmed on April 14, the patient in Chinchilla had officially recovered.

They tested positive to the virus on April 2. 

Currently there no active cases in the Western Downs region and DDHS confirmed all cases are now confined to Toowoomba only.  

