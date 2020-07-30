Menu
UPDATE: New arrivals undergoing mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

Georgie Adams
30th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
THERE are currently nine people undergoing mandatory quarantine inside a Roma motel.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group provided an update on the situation.

“We have discharged ten people and currently have nine people in quarantine,” he said.

They each arrived on separate dates with three due to be discharged next week.

Since the operation commenced on July 3, 19 people have been issued mandatory quarantine directions for the Roma facility.

Police are providing round the clock presence to ensure compliance with quarantine orders.

“The welfare of all concerned has been managed extremely well by Queensland Health, Queensland Police Service, the Maranoa Regional Council and the hotel operators,” he said.

“Roma remains COVID-19 free.”

