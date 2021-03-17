UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

STAY SAFE: Several roads across the region have been affected or closed by the storms on March 16. Picture: File

UPDATE 1.30PM:

More roads in the Western Downs have been affected by the ongoing barrage of wet weather across the region.

Western Downs Regional Council has closed Avenue Rd at Crossroads following localised flooding, as well as Roma Taroom Rd at Eurombah.

EARLIER:



Storms and heavy rainfall lashed the Western Downs overnight, which caused several roads to be affected or closed.

A large weather band moved across the southern and central interior of Queensland on Tuesday, and is expected to continue until Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for parts of the Western Downs and Maranoa regions which included the Condamine, Balonne, and Warrego Rivers.

These catchments flow into systems which include the Oakey, Myall, Charleys, Dogwood, and Bungil Creeks.

According to the Department of Transport of Main Roads and Western Downs Regional Council, these are the roads temporarily closed or affected by the weather event.

Closed roads (updated):

Jandowae Connection Road — flooding — road restricted to high clearance vehicles only — advice (do not drive in flood waters)

Roma Taroom Road, Eurombah — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Avenue Rd, Crossroads – flooding – road closed to all traffic – avoid the area

Hazardous Roads



Moonie Hwy, Moonie — all lanes affected — flooding — all lanes affected — advice (do not drive in flood waters)

Chinchilla Wondai Rd, Darr Creek — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Kogan Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Tara Kogan Rd, Tara — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

National Highway A2, Dalby – flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

State Route 49, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Edward St, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Cooyar Rd, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

State Route 82, Dalby — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

Dalby Kogan Rd and Beelbee Rd, Kogan — flooding — all lanes affected — proceed with caution

