Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.

He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

 

SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.
SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.

 

 

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.

It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.

 

A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.

 

Significant structural damage has been reported.

QAS and QFS are on site.

It is understood the male patient is in a stable condition and will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

More Stories

traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

        premium_icon Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

        News HERE is what the future holds for this iconic venue

        Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

        premium_icon Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

        News A MAN who was sentenced to jail on DVO and sexual assault charges will be eligible...

        Southwest inspector’s warning for relaxing of restrictions

        premium_icon Southwest inspector’s warning for relaxing of restrictions

        News FIND OUT what has occurred in Operation Sierra Pemba this week which involves...

        NEW BUSINESS: Chinchilla local bringing the bush into homes

        premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: Chinchilla local bringing the bush into homes

        News Her new gift registry is one of a kind and will give rural and remote businesses...