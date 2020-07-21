UPDATE: Lockyer Valley truckie, 38, killed in hwy rollover

Update, 1:54pm, July 22:

The person who died in the truck rollover on the Leichhardt Hwy was a 38 year old man from Forest Hill.

Police believe the truck left the road and rolled over 15km north of Taroom yesterday on Monday July 20.

Police, ambulances and firefighters were on the scene of the crash.

Update, 8:45am July 22:

A Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed that a 38 year old man has died after a semi-trailer rollover north of Taroom.

Fire and Emergency Services were on scene until 7.15pm July 21.

Update, 6:30pm July 21:

A man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Leichardt Highway, Queensland Police have confirmed.

The crash happened 15km north of the township of Taroom on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the road train the man was driving has left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the Leichhardt Highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Earlier:

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious truck rollover north of Taroom that has closed the Leichhardt Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rollover occurred at 2.27pm on July 20.

“Paramedics have assessed one patient,” he said.

The rollover occurred about 15km north of Taroom, on the way to Banana, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

“It does look quite serious,” the spokesman said.

More to come...