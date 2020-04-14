Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kumbarilla Project drilling has begun.
Kumbarilla Project drilling has begun.
News

UPDATE: First gas well near Tara reaches total depth

Meg Gannon
14th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KUMBARILLA’S first gas well has reached total depth, with multiple coal seams intersected.

Galilee Energy Limited announced the Kumbarilla Central 1 (KC1) well reached TD of 1020m at 8pm on Monday.

The complete Walloon Subgroup was intersected with coal confirmed in each of the three primary targets in line with prognosis, i.e. the Upper Juandah, Lower Juandah and the Taroom. Coal seams have consistently displayed excellent qualities including strong gas shows upon penetration, bright vitrinite banding and pervasive internal fracturing.

Wireline evaluation logs are currently being interpreted to calculate total net coal and other key reservoir properties within the coal bearing section.

An initial evaluation of the logs indicates a net coal of approximately 25m, which is above the pre-drill expectations.

Twenty high quality coal samples have been collected and placed into gas desorption canisters to determine gas content, gas composition and gas saturation levels.

Following the completion of logging and testing, the in-well evaluation program will be complete, and an update will be provided to the market in the coming days.

The rig will then move on to the Kumbarilla Central 2 (KC2) well location.

galilee energy kumbarilla drilling station

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest bikerider fined $1300 for disobeying non essential travel

        premium_icon Southwest bikerider fined $1300 for disobeying non essential...

        News SOUTH west police have outlined they are not afraid to enforce new strict social distancing measures for non-essential travel

        Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        premium_icon Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        Health Junior doctors could be moved to COVID-19 frontline

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals 11 new cases overnight

        Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        premium_icon Danger zones: Qld suburbs where virus would hit hardest

        News Coronavirus: Queensland suburbs most vulnerable to virus strike