UPDATE: First gas well near Tara reaches total depth

KUMBARILLA’S first gas well has reached total depth, with multiple coal seams intersected.

Galilee Energy Limited announced the Kumbarilla Central 1 (KC1) well reached TD of 1020m at 8pm on Monday.

The complete Walloon Subgroup was intersected with coal confirmed in each of the three primary targets in line with prognosis, i.e. the Upper Juandah, Lower Juandah and the Taroom. Coal seams have consistently displayed excellent qualities including strong gas shows upon penetration, bright vitrinite banding and pervasive internal fracturing.

Wireline evaluation logs are currently being interpreted to calculate total net coal and other key reservoir properties within the coal bearing section.

An initial evaluation of the logs indicates a net coal of approximately 25m, which is above the pre-drill expectations.

Twenty high quality coal samples have been collected and placed into gas desorption canisters to determine gas content, gas composition and gas saturation levels.

Following the completion of logging and testing, the in-well evaluation program will be complete, and an update will be provided to the market in the coming days.

The rig will then move on to the Kumbarilla Central 2 (KC2) well location.