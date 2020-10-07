Menu
UPDATE: An elderly woman was treated at a Tara blaze. Pic: Gaye Gerard
UPDATE: Elderly woman treated at Tara blaze

Peta McEachern
7th Oct 2020 9:09 AM
A BLAZE torn through 1600 square metres of scrubland in Tara after an undergrowth fire broke out on Arnolds Rd at 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 60-year-old woman was treated on scene.

“We treated one (civilian) patient on scene, but she declined to be transported to hospital,” he said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said four crews worked to get the fire under control on Tuesday, October 6.

“We first got on scene at 10 to five, and the fire was out by seven,” she said.

“There were still logs burning, but it was safe.

“The cause isn’t known - it isn’t under investigation.”

