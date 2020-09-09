Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The driver was able to escape moments before the car rolled into a gully and caught fire
The driver was able to escape moments before the car rolled into a gully and caught fire
News

Driver's 'extremely fortunate' truck fire escape

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 6:18 PM | Updated: 9th Sep 2020 6:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has managed to escape moments before his B-double burst into flames on the Bruce Highway.

The Chronicle understands the truck, carrying fertiliser and engine parts, crashed into a gully near Bauple about 3pm.

The driver got out of the cab and ran before the truck caught fire, igniting the surrounding grassland.

 

The scene of a crash at Bauple
The scene of a crash at Bauple

 

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Gympie Fire Station Officer Adrian Bond said conditions were made more difficult due to the lack of water and distance from both Gympie and Maryborough.

He said there had been concerns about toxic smoke in the area but the fertiliser was mineral- based which meant it didn't fan the flames.

He described the driver as "extremely fortunate".

 

The truck driver was able to escape before it caught fire
The truck driver was able to escape before it caught fire

 

"Fortunately the driver was able to hop out of the cab relatively quickly and was essentially uninjured.

"Just after that the prime mover caught alight."

Nineteen fire fighting crews fought the blaze. 12 remain on scene tonight.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

bauple bruce highway editors picks fraser coast gympie truck crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        Premium Content Woman hiding drugs, weapons, gives police fake name

        News AFTER a BMW driver gave Chinchilla police a fake name – it ended very badly for her.

        Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content Police busts: Drink drivers, speedsters, and unlicensed...

        News DANGEROUS road users continue to be pulled up by Chinchilla police for their...

        Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure grant

        Premium Content Elderly citizens left disheartened by Home Assist Secure...

        News LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Member for Callide, Colin Boyce says the Premier has failed...

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News One new case of COVID-19 recorded overnight