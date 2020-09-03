UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

THE cause of a devastating fire that gutted a Dalby home is under investigation by police.

As of 11am on Thursday, a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed a crime scene had been established and police were still looking into the cause, and whether it was suspicious.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said by the time four fire crews arrived to the house on Moreton Street at 1.25pm on Wednesday, the house was fully alight and no persons were located inside.

The spokeswoman said fire crews made entry into the house to extinguish the fire and was under control by 2pm.

After mopping the scene, they left and police began their investigations.