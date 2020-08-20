Menu
All quarantine motels located in the southwest police district have been decommissioned.
News

UPDATE: All people in quarantine discharged from motels

Georgie Adams
20th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
ALL quarantine motels located in the southwest police district have been decommissioned.

Acting Inspector Dan Gallagher from the Roma Patrol Group confirmed all those who were subject to quarantine directions were discharged from all facilities last Friday, August 14, in line with the Chief Health Officers directives.

“The health and welfare of persons quarantined in Queensland are at the forefront of the response and the ongoing support to these persons continues with the support of other government agencies,” Acting Insp Gallagher said.

“The Queensland Police Service continues to operationalise the directives issued by the Chief Health Officers and Queensland Health and is committed to keeping Queenslanders safe.

“Entry into Queensland continues to be subject to the Chief Heath Officers directions (which can be located at COVID19.qld.gov.au).”

There were two quarantine motels established in Roma, the first came after a Victorian couple were relocating to Queensland at the beginning of July.

The second one came after 24 people entered into Queensland the day prior to the state’s borders closing on Saturday, August 8.

