Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man who sustained suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorcycle was attempting a dirt bike jump at the park. Picture: LifeFlight
The man who sustained suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorcycle was attempting a dirt bike jump at the park. Picture: LifeFlight
News

UPDATE: 40yo was attempting jump when he crashed at Glen Echo

Kristen Camp
17th Jan 2021 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

The man who crashed was in his 40s was attempting a dirt bike jump when he lost control and crashed.

He was flown by Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "serious" back injuries.

"The man was given first aid on the scene, before the RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper arrived," a LifeFlight spokesperson said.

"The aeromedical crew worked alongside local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, to treat the patient for suspected spinal injuries."

 

EARLIER:

A male patient of an unknown age has been taken the to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo.

The man sustained a back injury from the incident that occurred at 8:48am this morning on Glen Echo Rd.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, he was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight team.

This comes after one person was taken to Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake last night at a property near Glenwood.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free help: Businesses looking to up their game in 2021

        Premium Content Free help: Businesses looking to up their game in 2021

        News Free online workshops will soon be offered to Western Downs Businesses looking to up their game in the New Year! Here’s how you can get involved:

        NEW EVENT: Chinchilla’s ‘Groovin in the Garden’

        Premium Content NEW EVENT: Chinchilla’s ‘Groovin in the Garden’

        News A new and exciting, family fun event will be kicking off in Chinchilla this...

        Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        Premium Content Three new cases as Premier to face grilling

        News The Premier has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases overnight

        Motorbike crash: Injured teen taken to hospital

        Premium Content Motorbike crash: Injured teen taken to hospital

        News A teen was taken to hospital after being injured in a crash south of Chinchilla.