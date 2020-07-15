UPDATE: 10 people in mandatory quarantine in Roma motel

THERE are currently three Queensland residents undergoing mandatory quarantine in a Roma motel along with seven relocating interstate travellers.

Inspector Ray Vine from the Roma Patrol Group provided an update on the situation and expanded on details about the 10 people using the motel to mandatory quarantine.

A Victorian couple have been in the motel for about a week with the other eight travellers arriving last Thursday, July 9.

“There are three current Queensland residents, with the remainder being exempt persons who are relocating to Queensland permanently once they have completed the mandatory period of quarantine,” Insp Vine said.

“We are maintaining a round the clock police presence at the quarantine facility to ensure compliance with the quarantine orders.

“We are being supported by officers from the QPS ready reserve who are supporting border and quarantine operations throughout the state, so this frees up local police to perform our business as usual operations within the community.

Insp Vine reassured the community there is a “well developed joint agency response” in place to ensure there is no risk to anyone in Roma and the operation has been running smoothly thus far.

“The welfare and overall support of persons in quarantine is being maintained through our Local Disaster Management Group arrangements,” he said.

“And I am very pleased with the way the operation has been running so far.”