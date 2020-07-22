Up to $1K rebate for installing a water tank

NOW is the time to install a rainwater tank on your property as the Western Downs Regional Council has announced a $1000 rebate as part of the 2020-2021 budget.

The Rainwater Tank Subsidy Scheme is set to help increase water storage across the Western Downs region during long periods of drought.

Council spokesman for planning and environment, councillor Andrew Smith, said the incentive will help to build community resilience during periods of prolonged drought and ease pressures on water storage.

“Our region has been through some tough times in recent years, particularly living through prolonged periods of drought which has had a significant impact on our entire region,” Cr Smith said.

“We know long-term water availability is a concern for many areas, and our region is not immune to these challenges, so as a Council we’re doing all we can to alleviate some of these pressures while also increasing community resilience to similar challenges in the future.”

The rebate amount will vary between $500 and $1000 depending on the size of tank, and will only apply to new tanks.

In order to access the rebate, residents will have to go through a pre-approval process and will be reimbursed when proof of purchase is provided.

Council said they will also attend the property to ensure the tank is fully installed and operational.

Council spokesman for Utilities, councillor Peter Saxelby, said the scheme was a win-win for residents, offering a range of benefits to the individual household, and wider region.

“Rainwater tanks can reduce the reliance on town water supply and assist in preserving council’s local water storage - particularly during drought,” Cr Saxelby said.

“The scheme also supports local jobs by providing business to the region’s tank manufacturers and installers, boosting the economy.”