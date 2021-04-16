‘Unwanted’ Hockeyroos back in Tokyo race

The two senior Hockeyroos who were surprisingly left out of the preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics have won their appeals to be reinstated.

An independent tribunal upheld the appeals from star goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and former captain Georgina Morgan to be considered for selection, though it's no guarantee they will be picked when the new selectors sit down to choose the final squad.

However, the decision means they will at least be considered after they were told last year they were unwanted.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"Hockey Australia accepts the decision of the tribunal and will now move to provide both players with an opportunity to be considered under a new selection panel," Hockey Australia said in a statement.

"This appeal decision does not automatically mean the duo gain automatic re-entry into the

national squad, however both players will again be eligible for selection.

"The timing of any further squad selection will be determined by the selection panel."

The players lodged their appeals last year, and their case was finally heard by a panel made up of Australian cricket legend Belinda Clark, ex-Australian Olympic Committee chief Fiona de Jong and former rugby league judicial expert Alan Sullivan.

The decision has been welcomed by past and present players, who have complained bitterly about the toxic culture within the women's national program.

Head coach Paul Gaudoin sensationally quit his job last month, joining the exodus of high-profile resignations that preceded the damning review into the way the program was being run.

High performance director Toni Cumpston, the assistant coach Steph Andrews, independent selector Sharon Buchanan and a handful of staff and directors also left.

None of the selectors who omitted Lynch and Morgan from the squad remain with Hockey Australia, with Katrina Powell named last month as the new head coach.

A legendary player who has forced a reputation as a great coach, Powell be one of the three selectors on the new panel, which is yet to be finalised.

The panel will decide the 16-player Olympic squad in mid June. With the addition of Lynch and Morgan, there are currently 25 players in the roster for contention.

Originally published as 'Unwanted' Hockeyroos back in Tokyo race