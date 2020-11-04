"Unseasonably" hot temperatures are set to hit much of Queensland this week, prompting forecasters to issue fire and thunderstorm warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the mercury could reach five to eight degrees above average on Thursday, with Mount Isa in the state's northwest set to reach 42C.

In the southeast, Ipswich and Gatton can expect tops of 38C, Rockhampton 37C, and Brisbane and the coast between 31 and 33C.

Longreach could hit 41C, and Emerald, Roma and Charters Towers are bracing for a maximum of 39C.

Meteorologist James Thompson said a fire weather warning had been issued for parts of the Maranoa and Warrego, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Darling Downs on Thursday, with "extreme fire danger ratings possible."

"Raised dust is also possible with hot, dry and gusty winds forecast for western Queensland," Mr Thompson said.

Gusty thunderstorms are expected to sweep through parts of southeast Queensland on Thursday afternoon, with a change moving through the region.

"A broader range of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for parts of eastern and central Queensland over the weekend, with isolated totals in excess of 50mm possible," Mr Thompson said.

The heatwave comes just days after "catastrophic" hailstorms ripped through southeast Queensland, racking up almost $200 million in damage bills.

Originally published as 'Unseasonable' heatwave set to hit Qld