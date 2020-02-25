Unreliable tradie who gobbled up deposits faces court

‘He then basically told me to f*** off, threatened me with a law suit and told me to never contact him again.’

A WAVELL Heights fencer has been ordered to pay $19,099 in court after he was found guilty of gobbling up customer deposits without performing work.

Jon Paul Lewis, operator of the business JPL Fencing, was charged with three counts of failing to supply goods and services within either a specified or a reasonable period of time, an offence under the Australian Consumer Law.

Mr Lewis was fined $15,000, ordered to pay a total of $3,997.50 compensation to four affected consumers, plus court costs totalling $101.80. A conviction was recorded.

Mr Lewis did not appear in court and the matter was heard ex-parte.

Brisbane Magistrates Court heard that between August and December 2018, Mr Lewis accepted deposits from the consumers totalling nearly $4,000 for the removal and construction of gating and timber fencing on three properties on Brisbane's north side.

In some cases, before the consumers paid their deposits, Mr Lewis advised the work would be undertaken in a matter of days.

However, he did not commence any of the work, stringing some consumers on for a number of months.

One frustrated JPL Fencing customer took to website Reddit to vent his anger: “**** you Jon you piece of ****”. Picture: File

Despite Mr Lewis agreeing to cancel some of the jobs and refund deposits, none of the affected consumers received any of their money back.

Subsequently Mr Lewis's website and social media advertising pages were taken down and all further attempts by consumers to contact him for refunds were unsuccessful.

One frustrated customer of Mr Lewis's took to website Reddit to vent his frustration.

"Don't ever use JPL Fencing. He took a 50% deposit didn't do the work and hasn't returned my deposit," user TakeMyMoney1x34 said.

"Initial date was in August and was rescheduled four times.

"When he didn't show on the last one I requested my deposit back. He agreed. He said he'd pay on a particular date, I waited a week, it didn't happen.

"I then sent a formal letter detailing the events. He then basically told me to **** off, threatened me with a law suit and told me to never contact him again."

In sentencing, Magistrate Stephen Courtney noted Mr Lewis demonstrated a course of conduct over a period of time of not performing services for one consumer while continuing to take deposits from others.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said traders risked consumer confidence in the marketplace when they failed to supply goods or services that had been paid for.

"Under the Australian Consumer Law, businesses must not accept payment for products or services if they are not able to supply them," Mr Bauer said.

"It is important for traders to understand and abide by their legal obligations."