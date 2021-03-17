Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

When police paroling Condamine randomly intercepted a driver, they found the man behind the wheel had committed multiple offences.

On Thursday, March 4, the driver Trent Lee Pointon pleaded guilty at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to drink driving while unlicensed.

The court heard when Pointon was pulled over on Barber Street for a roadside breath test on February 13, he returned a reading of 0.083.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Pointon’s licence had only just expired, but because he was caught drink driving while unlicensed, he wouldn’t be able to lodge an application for a work licence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop disqualified Pointon’s licence for the mandatory minimum of two months and fined him $300 for the drink driving offence.

For driving unlicensed Pointon was charged $150, and no conviction was recorded.