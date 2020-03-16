Menu
University shuts down classes for week

by Nathan Edwards
16th Mar 2020 5:01 AM
THE University of Queensland has put all classes on hold, starting on Monday.

Releasing a statement late tonight, the University has announced it will put all teaching, lectures and tutorials, both online and in person, on hold for one week.

"UQ has decided to pause all coursework teaching, including lectures and tutorials in person and online, from tomorrow," Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj said in a statement issued late on Sunday night.

"This is a big call, and one I have not taken lightly. We offer more than 300 programs and around 3300 courses, and the scale and complexity of achieving these changes are significant.

University of Queensland President and Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj. Picture: Nikki Short
"With the confirmation this afternoon from Queensland Health that another student has been confirmed with COVID-19, I encourage you to adhere to the Government guidelines on social distancing and healthy hygiene habits. We understand Queensland Health are commencing contact tracing.

"I believe the decision to pause teaching for one week will ensure our students continue to receive a world-class education from Australia's best teachers and secure your academic success this year.

Teaching will resume on Monday, March 23.

The statement said the university campuses would remain open with libraries, study spaces and eating areas all operating as normal.

