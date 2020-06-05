University set to open in Roma

A Country Universities Centre will open in Roma, joining the Balonne Universities Centre in St George.

TERTIARY students will soon be able to study from the Maranoa, when the Country University Centre Roma opens.

The CUC will give young and mature-age students alike a chance to study locally, close to their family and community, Maranoa MP David Littleproud said.

It will join the Balonne Universities Centre being established in St George and Dirranbandi.

“This is going to change the lives of many people in the bush,” Mr Littleproud said.

“CUC Maranoa will be fitted out with study spaces, internet access, top-notch IT capability and academic support.”

Mr Littleproud said CUC Maranoa could not come soon enough, with 45 per cent of young people in Roma leaving the region.

“This centre will give them the support they need to stay closer to home and hopefully pursue opportunities more locally,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Digital connectivity has become a big part of study and with 26 per cent of households in Roma without internet access, this Centre will be crucial in giving more people more access to tertiary qualifications.

“This initiative is going to keep our younger generations in the Bush, contributing to the local economy and playing their part in the community.”

Mr Littleproud said increasing the number of skilled professionals in the Maranoa region would open doors, and pave the way for more business opportunities in the future.

““This is an exciting development for Roma and people in the greater southwest region – I look forward to seeing future generations armed with degrees finding jobs in the bush,” Mr Littleproud said.

“We’re starting to get our fair share and gain access to services that people in the city have at their fingertips.”

Regional Education Minister Andrew Gee said the new Centres will provide opportunities for students in regional and remote Australia to gain a tertiary qualification without leaving their local community and support networks.

“This is about equality of opportunity for country people and giving them the same access to education as their city cousins.”

The Roma and Balonne Centres are two of nine new Centres being established across Australia, bolstering the 16 already embedded in all states and the Northern Territory under the Government’s $53.2 million Regional University Centres program.

With study spaces, IT and internet access, administrative and academic support services and pastoral support, the Centres provide a place for students to engage with learning and achieve a tertiary qualification.